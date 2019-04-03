Speech to Text for Raising awareness: Child abuse

it's a scary statistic... a report of child abuse is made every ten seconds. april is national child abuse prevention month. students from rosa parks charter school in rochester are hanging blue ribbons to raise awareness. they even got help from a group called "bikers against child abuse." the bikers say they ride to empower victims.xxx who better than to support an abused child, to take that fear from them but a biker? you can reach the information helpline by dialing the number you see on your screen... in less than an hour á minnesota governor tim walz is set to deliver his first state of the state address. the governor is expected to focus on one major topic tonight... overcoming political gridlock and encouraging members of both parties to set aside partisanship. he known for speaking largely off the cuff. it's unclear how much of tonight's address will be on the teleprompter. it all kicks off at 7 pám in the house chambers. be sure to tune in for kimt news 3 at ten for what you need to know.///