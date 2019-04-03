Speech to Text for Taking a look at bike safety following an assault

the weather is warming up á and more people are out and about á biking the trails and taking advantage of the outdoors. but kimt news 3 is learning one woman is left with a broken bike after being assualted on a path in downtown rochester... near the mayo civic center. that's where ká iámát news three's jeremiah wilcox joins us live from now... jeremiah fill us in.xxx that's right the call came in around 9 lastnight in this area... on the east center street bridge. police tell me there were two joggers passing and one clothes lined her chest... leaving her in shock on the ground.xxx a lesiurely bike ride quickly turned physical... as a woman was assaulted. police tell me the woman was hit in the chest á but not seriuosly injured. now á police are warning riders to pay extra attention. i would recommend that people be aware of their surroundings. what's going on people that are near. officer remling says anything can happen at a moments notice. be alert for dangers such as children that may turn suddenly or joggers anything on the lines of that. clement stephas is eager to take to the trails... but admits there it can be dangerous. i've actually just about got hit before just in a small town. i was coming down a sidewalk i had a power slid and i slid and he stomped on his breaks and he just about hit me three feet away. he tells me since the close encounter... he's hyperá viligant. now i look both ways and make sure that people acknowledge that i'm there. before you cross any streets and make sure that... if they see you. i had run in where they don't see you and you have be watching out for your self. officer remling says police will be patrolling downtown and area parks on these bikes... he's says bicyclying patrol officers offer anoter set of eyes and ears. when you're inside a squad car. you're incased in it where if you're on a bicycle you can smell you can see you're much more aware of your surroundings. typically we're moving silently we can go places a squad we bike rochester... a local bike organization... will have a solidarity ride on april 18th to show that crimes like assualting a rider wont go unoticed. reporting live in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3. thank you jeremiah. police say they are investigating the incident.///