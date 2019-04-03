Speech to Text for Baez sentenced to 18 years in prison

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

spin./// thanks for joining us for kimt news 3 at 6. i'm george mallet... and i'm katie lange. we start tonight with new developments in a case we've been following for about 10 months now. former kasson police officer julio baez has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for criminal sexual conduct... after admitting to abusing 3 young girls. there have been a lot of pieces to this case before getting to this point. on june 2nd of last year á authorities found baez with selfá inflicted gunshot wounds. then á on the 19th of that month á he was booked into the olmsted county adult detention center on felony sexual abuse charges. just ten days later á baez was charged in dodge county... then more charges came from rice county nearly 3 months later. fast forward to january of this year á when baez pleaded guilty to the crimes. and that brings us to today.... when a judge decided baez's fate. kimt news 3's annalise johnson was in the courtroom for the sentencing today á and joins us live with what katie á george á it was an emotional morning here at the olmsted county district court. there was a good showing for baez's sentencing á and those in attendence heard statements from 2 of his victims. some of the details they describe are truly horrific á and some may consider them graphic.xxx "we heard from the victims a snippet of what life was like for them and the incredible trauma that they experienced." olmsted county attorney mark ostrem was in the courtroom during sentencing. he listened as one of baez's victims read a statement on behalf of another victim á and as olmsted county victim services read a statement for the third victim. "they were literally locked into a room, they were given a 5 gallon bucket to relieve themselves, that's the life they led. that's the life he put them through. i think a lot of us would describe that as cowardly and certainly one of the victims did." ostrem and his team developed a close relationship with the victims as the wheels of justice turned. "and as one of the victims indicated, to understand that he also at this same time was carrying out a role as a police officer, somebody that all of us look up to, in fact we teach our kids to look up to." ostrem called this an emotionally taxing case. he said it feels good to close the book on baez á but maintains he and his colleauges will remain available to the victims. "it feels good to see that he's going to prison, i'd like him to not enjoy himself up there, i hope that someday he will finally recognize the horrific trauma." the judge told baez today "you have no insight at all into the pain you've caused." baez was given one final opportunity to address the court. he said "i apologize and i'm sorry." reporting live in rochester á annalise johnson á kim tnews 3./// thank you annalise. kimt news 3 did submit a request to bring a camera into the courtroom for today's hearing á but the judge presiding over the case denied that request á siting respect for the victims and their