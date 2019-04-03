Speech to Text for How to get that next job

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

year./// interviewing for that next big job can be a stressful situation. what are they going to ask you? what should you wear? well today mason city sophmores are getting the chance to get some experience before the real thing. the entire 10th grade class is taking turns meeting with dozens of area professionals. from human resource positions to law enformcementá áthe idea is to give students some experiece before they start lookning for their first job. for many á it's the first time they've ever been interviewed. but for others á the class already helped them nail that i was kind of nervous because it was a job and i never had an interview before but it was a lot easier than i thought it was going to be and i think it helped. goll interviewed for an hár position today á but she says she'd like to study law./// thousands of people