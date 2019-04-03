Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

How to get that next job

Some North Iowa students are getting a run-through on interviewing before the real deal.

Posted: Apr. 3, 2019 6:37 PM
Updated: Apr. 3, 2019 6:37 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

Speech to Text for How to get that next job

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

year./// interviewing for that next big job can be a stressful situation. what are they going to ask you? what should you wear? well today mason city sophmores are getting the chance to get some experience before the real thing. the entire 10th grade class is taking turns meeting with dozens of area professionals. from human resource positions to law enformcementá áthe idea is to give students some experiece before they start lookning for their first job. for many á it's the first time they've ever been interviewed. but for others á the class already helped them nail that i was kind of nervous because it was a job and i never had an interview before but it was a lot easier than i thought it was going to be and i think it helped. goll interviewed for an hár position today á but she says she'd like to study law./// thousands of people
Mason City
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 42°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 45°
Austin
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 45°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 40°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 39°
Tracking a rainy pattern.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Raising awareness: Child abuse

Image

Taking a look at bike safety following an assault

Image

Baez sentenced to 18 years in prison

Image

How to get that next job

Image

Tracking Rain Tonight For Some

Image

From Inauguration to State of the State

Image

PETA Puts Up Billboard After Chickens Die in Truck Fire

Image

IA Supreme Court Justice Talks to Students

Image

Helping Farmers in Need

Image

Austin Library giving out cloth bags

Community Events