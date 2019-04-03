Speech to Text for Tracking Rain Tonight For Some

kimt news 3's meteorologist sara knox joins us. sara á what's the dog walking forecast for the evening? clouds are here and they'll be sticking around for a while. with the increase of cloud cover comes chances for scattered light rain showers and a bit of fog this evening and well into the overnight. rain will begin moving in from the south, impacting north iowa before slowly moving into southern minnesota early morning thursday. temperatures will be falling into the middle 30s, which brings a chance for rain becoming a wintry mix along and north of iá90. this mix will change over to rain as temperatures pop further over the freezing point through thursday morning. alongside winds gusting from the east around 25 to 30 mph, cloudy and rainy skies will keep high temps below average in the middle 40s. mostly cloudy skies will stick around for friday but a surge of warmth begins to move our way. temps are looking to reach the upper 50s to lower 60s despite the lack of sunshine! more rain then moves in saturday and sunday as a system rolls in from the southwest. this will bring temps reaching into the lower to middle 60s for saturday and sunday as well as a slight chance for a few noná severe thunderstorm s. temps will return to the 50s for the next work week. tonight: scattered rain/fog/overni ght wintry mix. lows: mid 30s. winds: east northeast at 5 to 10 mph. thursday: early isolated wintry mix becoming scattered showers/breez y. highs: mid 40s. winds: east at 10 to 20 mph. gusts near 25 to 30 mph. thursday night: isolated showers/cloud y.