From Inauguration to State of the State

tim walz will stand before a joint session of the minnesota legislature tonight for his first state of the state address. the governor vows his speech won't resemble the gubernatorial speeches of his predecessors. kimt news three's calyn thompson has been looking into what the governor plans and joins us live with the story. walz state-lintro-2 amy and george - this is tim walz first 'state of the state' address as governor. he's only been in this position for about three months... so far - one of his most controversial proposals is said to affect minnesotans right here at gas stations.xxx walz state-lpkg-1 walz state-lpkg-4 nat: and that you will discharge faithfully your duties as governor... it's been nearly three months since tim walz took his oath. nat: i do. congratulation s. and tonight - he'll once again be at the podium. this time for his first state of the state address. since the beginning, his priorites have been education - health care - and transportation. and those are issues that minnesotans view as important too. walz state-lpkg-3 there's a lot of things that can be improved with the state, but you also have to look in terms of where's the money going to come from in order to do that. there's a number of projects that it's just a matter of what's going to be prioritized. walz state-lpkg-6 walz: smart, fiscally sound investments are the things that leads minnesota to that better one minnesota. walz state-lpkg-7 nat one of the governor's most controversial proposals is raising the state's gas tax by 20-cents a gallon. walz state-lpkg-8 do i want to pay more for gas? no, it's not like we are made of money. and at the same time, i want to keep like living the same quality of life. i want to be able to have access, i want to be able to get places, i want to feel safe. lowerthirdcourtesy:file gov. walz to give 'state of the state' address kimt news 3 it's been tough to get agendas through with the split legislature... but the democratic governor says he'll stress the need for lawmakers to put aside partisanship and work together. we are in such a time of discord/betwee n parties and ideologies that if walz state-lpkg-5 minnesota can be a place that's leading the way on how to work together - even in disagreement - because that's always going to be there. that to me is exciting. / governor walz is scheduled to speak at seven o'clock tonight. reporting live in rochester, calyn thompson, kimt news 3. / thank you calyn. throughout the week, walz has said he plans to tell a story, weaving the tales of minnesotans together. walz is known for speaking off the cuff rather than from written copy. / here