Speech to Text for PETA Puts Up Billboard After Chickens Die in Truck Fire

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

page. people for the ethical treatment of animals...commo nly known as peta...is making sure the chickens killed in a mower county truck fire are not quickly forgotten. chicken setup-vo-1 chicken setup-vo-2 it happened last week. a tractor trailer full of live chickens bound for slaughter--- caught on fire at the intersection of 180th street and 770th avenue in rural mower county. all chickens on board died... peta billboard-wpvo-1 lowerthird2line:peta looking to honor chickens that died in accident kimt news 3 and now peta plans to put up a billboard along county road 14. you can see on your screen the sign will say..."i'm me, not meat. see the individual. go vegan." peta hopes it will convince drivers that those chickens suffered a horrific fate. xxx peta billboard-sot-1 we're trying to put up a billboard to remind everyone chickens are intelligent sensitive individuals who can feel pain they certainly didn't want to be killed. peta says this year alone there has been over 30 accidents involving trucks transporting animals for food.