IA Supreme Court Justice Talks to Students

Mark Cady may have been inspiring a new generation of lawyers

Posted: Apr. 3, 2019 6:01 PM
Updated: Apr. 3, 2019 6:01 PM
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

as rural iowa faces a shortage of attorneys...a state supreme court justice is talking to lake mills high school students...possi bly inspiring a new generation of lawyers. supco justice-vo-1 lowerthird2line:iowa supreme court justice talks to students lake mills, ia today - chief justice mark cady spoke to a packed auditoruim hoping to explain the importance of justice and how it has already impacted their lives. many of these students are already looking into careers they'd like to pursue after graduation. chief justice cady says many of the younger attorneys don't move to the rural areas which is is driving up costs. xxx supco justice-sot-1 lowerthird2line:chief justice mark cady iowa supreme court lawyers have to travel in to represent people in the rural parts of the state so it is just going to add to the expense so it benefits communities it benefits everyone when we can have a full court and legal presents across out state. chief justice cady says they also need to work on making rural areas like winnebago county stronger and more attractive to younger attorneys. / spoors plea-mug-3
