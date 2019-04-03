Speech to Text for Helping Farmers in Need

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

when a farmer is in need of help you can always count on the agriculture industry to pull together and do what they can. tomorrow the charles city f- f-a club is taking the hike to nebraska--k- i-m-t news three's brian tabick is learning what they expect to be doing when they get there. xxx flood relief-mpkgll-1 flood relief-mpkgll-2 class is in session for max deeter and bronson forsyth, the duo joining a team of a dozen f-f-a members going to nebraska to repair and build fences. i put up some fences but but every fence is different they haven't seen much video of nebraska so they don't know what to expect. lowerthird2line:max deeter charles city, ia i seen roads and stuff like the rose that were completely torn apart so i'm like a little nervous flood relief-mpkgll-5 for these generous men, it's all about helping a farmer in need--- whether they know what they're doing or not.. flood relief-mpkgll-6 he'll be a huge help or maybe were just a little speck that's helping out a little guy a little farm but i feel like every person can make a big difference and that's our goal at least flood relief-mpkgll-4 the group will make the trip back home on sunday in charles city brian tabick k-i- m-t news three. the group will be posting pictures of their efforts on the national f-f-a instagram