Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Helping Farmers in Need

The Charles City FFA club is taking the hike to Nebraska

Posted: Apr. 3, 2019 5:56 PM
Updated: Apr. 3, 2019 5:56 PM
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

Speech to Text for Helping Farmers in Need

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

when a farmer is in need of help you can always count on the agriculture industry to pull together and do what they can. tomorrow the charles city f- f-a club is taking the hike to nebraska--k- i-m-t news three's brian tabick is learning what they expect to be doing when they get there. xxx flood relief-mpkgll-1 flood relief-mpkgll-2 class is in session for max deeter and bronson forsyth, the duo joining a team of a dozen f-f-a members going to nebraska to repair and build fences. i put up some fences but but every fence is different they haven't seen much video of nebraska so they don't know what to expect. lowerthird2line:max deeter charles city, ia i seen roads and stuff like the rose that were completely torn apart so i'm like a little nervous flood relief-mpkgll-5 for these generous men, it's all about helping a farmer in need--- whether they know what they're doing or not.. flood relief-mpkgll-6 he'll be a huge help or maybe were just a little speck that's helping out a little guy a little farm but i feel like every person can make a big difference and that's our goal at least flood relief-mpkgll-4 the group will make the trip back home on sunday in charles city brian tabick k-i- m-t news three. the group will be posting pictures of their efforts on the national f-f-a instagram
Mason City
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 44°
Albert Lea
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 48°
Austin
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 52°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 41°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 44°
Tracking a rainy pattern.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

From Inauguration to State of the State

Image

PETA Puts Up Billboard After Chickens Die in Truck Fire

Image

IA Supreme Court Justice Talks to Students

Image

Helping Farmers in Need

Image

Austin Library giving out cloth bags

Image

Austin Dog Park reopens after parvo scare

Image

Former Kasson Police Officer Sentenced

Image

Former Kasson police officer sentenced to 18 years in prison

Image

MercyOne: Dr. Waters talks about cardiac care

Image

Mayo launches campaign for donate life month

Community Events