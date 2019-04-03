Clear
Austin Library giving out cloth bags

They're encouraging people to use cloth bags instead of plastic ones to help protect the environment.

Posted: Apr. 3, 2019 4:44 PM
Updated: Apr. 3, 2019 4:44 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

weeks away. and the austin public library is doing its part to go green...and protect the environment. cloth plastic-vo-1 cloth plastic-vo-3 this week they're handing out cloth bags. it's an effort to phase out plastic ones. volunteers have sewn 300 cloth bags to give out. we talked with one resident who uses them all the time.xxx cloth plastic-sot-1 cloth plastic-sot-2 "it's good for our environment and it's a good habit to get into. bring you bag and you reuse it and it will be less of an impact on our garbage stream too." the austin library got this idea from the northfield public library. / coming up
