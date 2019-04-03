Speech to Text for Austin Dog Park reopens after parvo scare

with the nice weather we've been enjoying...many dog owners are eager to take their pooches to the park. but the austin dog park was closed for a while...because of a contagious disease. a dog that recently visited the park has been diagnosed with canine parvo- virus...known as parvo. and it can be deadly. kimt news three's maleeha kamal is finding out what you can do to protect your pets. she joins us live in austin...maleeha ...what do pet owners need to know?xxx austin dog park-liveintro-2 amy...raquel...i'm here at the austin dog park...which re-opened just a couple of hours ago. it was closed because of parvo...a highly contagious viral illness that affects dogs. and this is serving as an important reminder for pet owners.xxx austin dog park-pkg-1 austin dog park-pkg-3 lexi is at the vet today to get her shots. nats doctor:"we should vaccinate all puppies starting at 3 to 6 months of age." and tracey is getting a check up! while these pups are healthy there's been a scare in the community. this week a case of canine parvovirus was reported to the austin park and recreation department. the infected dog had been at this dog park. the virus attacks the intestines can make dogs extremely ill and in some cases lead to death. nats doctor asking these are two common symptoms for parvo. austin dog park-pkg-7 "it tends to come in spurts where we see many cases at once because it's a highly contagious disease. highly contagious amongst dogs that are in close proximity of each other like kennels." austin dog park-pkg-6 and it's very contagious. it comes out in their feces and enters into the month o. the next animal to catch it. the best way to protect your pet is to make sure your dog is up to date with their shots pulling doggie bag from wall. and to clean up after your dog. which is something that traceys owner takes very seriously. austin dog park-pkg-8 "i have personally called out people walking down my street not picking up after their animal. i say hey i have a bag for ya... and they play dumb." / austin dog park-livetag-2 the city tells me that they acknowledge that the virus was present on their property. and they also want to remind people that parvo can exist in all public places used by dogs so it's important to always pick up after your pets. reporting live in austin, maleeha kamal, kimt news three. / thanks maleeha. the vet says that the virus maybe transferable to other pets like cats...but not to humans. / a