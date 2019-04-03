Speech to Text for Former Kasson police officer sentenced to 18 years in prison

harrison. breaking news new at midday á the former kasson police officer who admitted to having sexual contact with girls under the age of 13 has been sentenced to prison. live kimt news three's deedee stiepan is live outside of the olmsted county courthouse with the i'm outside of the olmsted county courthouse where a judge just sentenced 52 year old julio baez to 18 years in prison for his crimes. baez pled guilty to sexual misconduct charges in three different southern minnesota counties in january. here's how the sentencing breaks down. for the first degree criminal sexual conduct charge in rice county he will serve 144 months á two thrids in prison and the rest on supervised release. 27 months in prison for the charge in dodge county. and for the olmsted county charge á 216 months again 2 thrids of which will be in prison á the rest on supervised release. there were powerful moments this morning when the victims read impact statements before the judge and baez. we will have much more from what happened inside the courtroom