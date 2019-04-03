Speech to Text for Mayo launches campaign for donate life month

hoping to get more than 600 people to sign up as organ donors by the end of the month... its campaign is off to a good start. in the first day, over 750 people signed up. charles rosen is the director of the transplant center, he says one donor can save up to 8 lives. because of this, doctor rosen says he's delighted so many people as a transplant surgeon, i see the direct benefits to patients in need of transplantatio n and desperately in need in organs so they can live a longer life and live a better quality of life. this is all part of national donate life month... and if you'd like to sign up to maybe help the over 100á thousand people on the organ transplant list,