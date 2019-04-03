Speech to Text for RFD and RPS teaming up for new fire courses

rochester high school students will get their chance to learn all about firefighting, and for a grade. captain caleb feine (fine) is one of the firefighters behind the new firefighting course coming to rochester public high schools. the classes will be a mix of online and hands on work. students will even get the chance to put out a controlled fire. captain feine says it's a way for the department to better connect with younger people. we're here to help. and having people understand what we do, what we're capable of, and what we stand for and how we can help them in their time of need is huge. we also reached out to rochester public schools. principal brandon macrafic (maá craffáic) says he's excited! saying the careerábased class can help students figure out what they want to do, for you didn't spend any money and you figured it out before it was high stakes so that can one of those purposes that students find out at the end of a course. these new courses will be available for juniors and seniors (next school year. interested students can sign up by