Speech to Text for Tracking Plenty of Rain Chances

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

weather forecast... (((weather at wall((( the first half of today will be a reflection of yesterday afternoon with sunny skies and temperatures warming up quick. highs overall will reach the lower 50's but clouds will be on the increase in the afternoon leading to scattered light rain showers across north iowa and areas south of iá90 in the evening. slowly but surely this moisture will spread north for tonight and as temps cool to the lower to mid 30's, an isolated wintry mix will develop for areas along and north of iá 90. accumulations are not expected but the isolated mix will dissipate for thursday morning and we will still see the chance for scattered rain showers for thursday. the cloudy skies and rain will drop highs to the mid 40's although friday will not be sunny, we will see highs jumping to the mid to upper 50's as a warm front rolls through. while we have the chance for rain on friday night, our best chance will come on saturday with highs in the lower to mid 60's at least. showers and even some storms will be possible for sunday with highs in the lower 60's. while we cool to the 50's for the beginning of next week, we will still see some unsettled rain chances for monday and tuesday. today:mostly sunny am/increasing clouds/scatter ed evening showers south of iá90. highs: lower 50's. winds: variable at 5 to 10 mph. tonight: scattered rain showers to isolated wintry mix. lows: lower to mid 30's. winds: east at 5 to 15 mph. thursday: isolated am wintry mix to scattered rain showers. highs: mid 40's. thanks brandon.