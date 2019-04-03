Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

MC TRACK SENIOR NIGHT

MC TRACK SENIOR NIGHT

Posted: Apr. 2, 2019 11:33 PM
Updated: Apr. 2, 2019 11:33 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

Speech to Text for MC TRACK SENIOR NIGHT

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

á well it was a big night for the mason city girls track team who was finally at home after not having a meet at home all last season due to weather cancellations. but the home season is in and out like a bang with senior night tonight. we startin the 800 meter sprint medley where owatonna led most of the race á but a good handoff allows á fort dodge's aleha pommer pulls ahead for the win in a time of 2:03.42. then in the threeá thousand meter run á julia bowman was off to a strong start á but gets passed by new hampton's brynn gamm at
Mason City
Broken Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 32°
Austin
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 30°
Charles City
Few Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
Rochester
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 22°
Tracking a scattered forecast - clouds, rain, mix, and rising temps.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

MC TRACK SENIOR NIGHT

Image

Proposed nail salon in Mason City

Image

Supreme Court in North Iowa

Image

Storm spotter training in Kasson

Image

Corpse flower in bloom

Image

RPS hears concerns over American Indian liason

Image

North Winneshiek School District closing - families tour new schools

Image

Local baseball highlights from Tuesday

Image

Threat of Thefts on the Rise

Image

Tracking More Rain Chances Through the Week

Community Events