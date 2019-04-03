Speech to Text for Proposed nail salon in Mason City

nail salon in mason city is under fire. the salon would be located right off highway 122. the people who want to open the salon say they are drawing fire because the property is adjacent to the highway. residents, though, aren't keen on rezoning to allow the business in their neighborhood. it's been a residential neighborhood for i think i was looking at the abstract tonight i think it was 1946 or something like that that was developed and it's a pretty nice neighborhood and i guess we'd like to keep it that way. the council voted to table its decision while the city works with the owner of the property. to