Proposed nail salon in Mason City

Some people are against a proposed nail salon in a Mason City neighborhood.

Posted: Apr. 2, 2019 10:49 PM
Updated: Apr. 2, 2019 10:49 PM
Posted By: Katie Lange

Speech to Text for Proposed nail salon in Mason City

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

nail salon in mason city is under fire. the salon would be located right off highway 122. the people who want to open the salon say they are drawing fire because the property is adjacent to the highway. residents, though, aren't keen on rezoning to allow the business in their neighborhood. it's been a residential neighborhood for i think i was looking at the abstract tonight i think it was 1946 or something like that that was developed and it's a pretty nice neighborhood and i guess we'd like to keep it that way. the council voted to table its decision while the city works with the owner of the property. to
