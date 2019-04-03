Speech to Text for Supreme Court in North Iowa

the iowa supreme court heard oral arguments in two companion cases inside the bowman fine arts center in forest city. those are cases that involve similar parties á common facts á and related questions of law. káiámát news three's kaleb gillo0ck was there and joins us from the newsroom á kaleb??? katie and george á this particular hearing was just what this new building in forest city was intended for á as it was open to the public. and the cases tonight á hit close to home for all iowans.xxx in 2017 we found out that they were going to put up a few wind turbines then we found out it was going to be 170 of them. bertha mathis and her husband are up in arms á standing ground for iowans who don't want wind turbines near their homes á or at least a large quantity of them á calling it a failure of the iowa utilities board. the vision statement says that they are the expert in utilities and they have completely abdocated their responsibility to 99 county supervisors throughout iowa who are not experts in energy. while the court will continue to beliberate and attemmpt to resolve the issue in the coming months á tonight was a valuable learning experience for the community. i hope they understand constitutional ly especially in america today we really need to support our bertha can rest assured that many of those in attendance understand the value á as i overheard several talking about it on the way out of the building. livew in the newsroom á kaleb gillock á káiámát news three./// thank you á kaleb. bertha also tells káiámát if they don't get where they want to with this hearing á it will go to federal court next./// at the state capitol new