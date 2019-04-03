Speech to Text for Storm spotter training in Kasson

report it. "this information helps us out but also helps the local communities." it was standing room only by the time skywarn training began in kasson. "what we do at these is provide refresher training for some and first time training for others of what type of weather information people need to report to us at the national weather service." this is claremont firefighter randy schroader's 8th year storm spotting. he sees it as another way of taking care of his community. "same thing if car accidents, house fires, flooding that's another one too besides the severe weather. we've had some flooding already and have been dispatched out to those but it just helps us keep good contact with other departments." the national weather service says without spotters, their warnings wouldn't be as accurateáor timely. "by having spotters out there and comparing to what we're seeing on the radar back at the weather service and then with our friends in the media and emergency management, we share that information and can alert if you missed tonights training, don't worry! george and katie... there is another training tomorrow evening at 6á30 at the winona county office building, along with other times and locations across the area, you can find those on the national weather service website. thank you brooke. while she's prepared for whatever comes our way in the severe weather department á thankfully she won't need to use it any time soon. for a look at what we (can expect á let's go to kimt storm team 3 meteorologist sara knox.