Speech to Text for Corpse flower in bloom

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

call it a stinkin side of spring.. it's not melting or sunshine... but the blooming of a rare plant. the corpse flower has bloomed at rochester community and technical college in rochester. it gets its name from the distinct smell these little flowers on the inside secrete... it smells like... well á a rotting corpse! other species of the beautiful flower only bloom every 10 years but we're lucky enough to see this one annually.xxx "this year it wasn't too bad but there have been some years where it's so bad that in the confined space that we have in here that we actually have to put it in the hallway like way at the end so that we don't smell it." the flower will die soon and just foliage will come up for the summer... then it goes dormant for the winter and the students will start watering it again on the first day of 20á 20./// a discovery by