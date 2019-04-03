Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Corpse flower in bloom

It only happens once a year at RCTC

Posted: Apr. 2, 2019 10:46 PM
Updated: Apr. 2, 2019 10:46 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

Speech to Text for Corpse flower in bloom

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

call it a stinkin side of spring.. it's not melting or sunshine... but the blooming of a rare plant. the corpse flower has bloomed at rochester community and technical college in rochester. it gets its name from the distinct smell these little flowers on the inside secrete... it smells like... well á a rotting corpse! other species of the beautiful flower only bloom every 10 years but we're lucky enough to see this one annually.xxx "this year it wasn't too bad but there have been some years where it's so bad that in the confined space that we have in here that we actually have to put it in the hallway like way at the end so that we don't smell it." the flower will die soon and just foliage will come up for the summer... then it goes dormant for the winter and the students will start watering it again on the first day of 20á 20./// a discovery by
Mason City
Broken Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 32°
Austin
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 30°
Charles City
Few Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
Rochester
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 22°
Tracking a scattered forecast - clouds, rain, mix, and rising temps.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

MC TRACK SENIOR NIGHT

Image

Proposed nail salon in Mason City

Image

Supreme Court in North Iowa

Image

Storm spotter training in Kasson

Image

Corpse flower in bloom

Image

RPS hears concerns over American Indian liason

Image

North Winneshiek School District closing - families tour new schools

Image

Local baseball highlights from Tuesday

Image

Threat of Thefts on the Rise

Image

Tracking More Rain Chances Through the Week

Community Events