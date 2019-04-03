Speech to Text for RPS hears concerns over American Indian liason

address american indian students' needs... rochester public schools is responding to nine recommendatio ns put forth by the american indian advisory committee. the committee is requesting the district hire a second american indian education liaison... but the district disagrees with the move because they feel they have the staff to meet their needs. the advisory committee also hopes to have more american indian representation on their staff. we sat down with one grandparent and english teacher at rochester public schools who talks about why it is essential to have more diversity on the rápás staff.xxx "so just having that connection... knowing i understand the history and the culture of our people even if we're not the same tribe, because oftentimes we aren't... there's still that overall connection of being native." the board had a few questions and decided to wait until the next meeting to vote on the recommendatio ns.