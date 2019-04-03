Speech to Text for North Winneshiek School District closing - families tour new schools

of april 14./// the north winneshiek school district is closing after this school year. and as a result á some students will be going to decorah schools... and others are moving to the mabelácanton district. kimt news 3's isabella basco is finding out what some families and students are expecting the transition to be like.xxx these are some of the students who might be experiencing changes in school next year. "i think it's going to be really good." touring classrooms and meeting teachers is what parents do. á but for secondágrader jocelynn... changing schools means the world. "i want good books, lots of good books." and so far mabelácanton school district would appear to be making the grade. "it really has good teachers, all the teachers so far are real good and really nice." while little jocelynn appears ready to take the changes in stride. stilláá changing schools can be traumatic for youngsters. "it is hard going to a different school. you don't know what different classes are like. and you don't necessarily know everyone you are gonna come in contact with. different personalities and i do feel for them." jessica whalen is jocelynn's mother and is leaning toward mabel. seems choosing this closeáknit community isn't a difficult decision. "it's just that my girls stay together and that we're close to home." which means jocelynn will have a brandá new school with brandánew beginnings. "if there were no school, the world would be down and would drop down real hard. everyone wouldn't know how to read." reporting in mabel... isabella basco... kimt news 3./// the mabelá canton superintenden t estimates 15