Local baseball highlights from Tuesday

Triton vs Medford and Schaeffer vs Randolph

Posted: Apr. 2, 2019 10:43 PM
Updated: Apr. 2, 2019 10:43 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

Speech to Text for Local baseball highlights from Tuesday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

for some baseball. triton vs medford, colt kelly on the mound for the cobras, he gets help from his backstop, drew kelly with the bullet to second base and it is on the money he throws the runner out.0 bottom of the frame, jay yankoviak drives it to center field, that will be deep enough for the runner to score as the cobras tack on a run. same inning they'll grab another one, isaak knutson smokes one to left field, i almost lost the ball but another runner will score as they're piling on the runs. kelly back on the mound gets the strikeout looking as triton wins 8á 7... they're 2á0 to schaeffer academy hosting randolph at mayo field, the lions are down but that pitch is right down the middle and it's a strike out. schaeffer gets help from the defense, ground ball up the middle riley gora gets the tag at second and the throw to first for the double play. then the rockets add a run... joel gehrke pops it up to into shallow right but it's off the glove of the second basemen... a runner will score. and it will set it up for this, final batter will go down looking as randolph wins it
Tracking a scattered forecast - clouds, rain, mix, and rising temps.
