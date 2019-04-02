Speech to Text for Threat of Thefts on the Rise

the warmth of spring means more people are getting outside and being active... but not all of those people have good intentions. the austin police department says warmer weather means more thefts. kimt news three's maleeha kamal has the details.xxx george and katie i spoke with the austin police chief who told me that he wants to remind folks to lock up and to not to leave items in their cars... because right now is prime time for thefts. as the temperatures rise... so does the threat for crimes of convenience. police say cars, bikes and packages left on doorsteps are what criminals are on the hunt for. "i lock up my car, i lock up my garage i lock up everything." austin resident greg green has been a victim before. "i have stuff taken right out of my car sitting out like at walmart!" "don't leave valuables in a car to start with especially over night. be it a purse, firearm expensive electronics. don't leave those items in there even if you think you have concealed them." he says you have a better chance fighting crime by just locking up. he also warns against leaving your key fob in the car. for some folks with pushástart buttons it can be easy for criminals to just drive off with your car. mckichan told me that he wants this info to serve as a warning for folks everywhere not just in mower county. reporting in austin, maleeha kamal, kimt news 3. it's a project that has seen delay after delay... today