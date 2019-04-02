Clear
Tracking More Rain Chances Through the Week

Posted: Apr. 2, 2019 6:53 PM
Updated: Apr. 2, 2019 6:53 PM
Posted By: Sara Knox

Speech to Text for Tracking More Rain Chances Through the Week

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

weather-live-3 weather-live-4 weather-live-5 sunshine today has had a nice effect on temperatures today and quickly rid of any leftover snow some of us received last night. a quick moving front will pass tonight bringing a chance for a few spotty showers and a brief burst of strong winds between 7 pm and 10 pm. conditions will become mostly clear after. clouds will increase once again for wednesday with a chance for more rain during the afternoon hours mainly for north iowa. thursday welcomes back another early morning mix chance for the entire area before turning to scattered rain through the day. friday, a surge of warm air will return alongside mostly cloudy skies. temps will pop back into the upper 50s. sunshine will be lacking for the weekend, sad to say, but temperatures will jump into the middle 60s with rain chances lingering saturday afternoon through sunday. tonight: isolated showers/partly to mostly clear. lows: lower 30s. winds: west southwest at 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph overnight. wednesday: increasing clouds/scatter ed pm showers highs: near 50. winds: north northwest at 6 to 12 mph. wednesday night: cloudy/scatter ed rain/isolated mix lows: lower 30s. winds: east at 5 to 20 mph.
Tracking a scattered forecast - clouds, rain, mix, and rising temps.
