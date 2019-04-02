Clear
Negotiating Educators' Wages

Mason City union teachers say they're willing to give up some of their negotiated pay increase to keep benefits

a collective bargaining law passed in iowa about 2 years ago is affecting union members' negotiating power... limiting it to just their wages and not benefits. at a public forum yesterday, teachers asked for a 360 dollar pay increase each year for the next three years. union teachers in mason city say they are willing to give up some of their negotiated pay increase to keep benefits intact.
Tracking a scattered forecast - clouds, rain, mix, and rising temps.
