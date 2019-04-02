Speech to Text for Golden Apple Award: Mrs. Jodie Daniels

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

able to purchase tobacco that will decrease the chances younger teens will be exposed to tobacco. if you walk to into a highschool you see kids everywhere vaping. you see them on the campus you see them outside the buildings and so i think this is a big step in preventing that use. a small step to fight a national epidemic. reporting in rochester jeremiah it's time now to recognize a local teacher who is encouraging her students to be good citizens in her classroom á (and their community. kimt news 3's annalise johnson introduces us to this week's golden apple award winner.xxx she's a teacher who goes beyond and above to help her students reach their dreams. let's go inside and congratulate this week's golden apple award winner, mrs. daniels. "so you can be a class expert at that." jodie daniels teaches 6th grade at chatfield elementary school. "i nominated you for a golden apple award and you won, congratulatio ns." she was nominated by both a fellow teacher and a parent of one of her students. "without pushing too much, she just knows the right amount to get him to think outside the box or try new things." the surprise was extra special because mrs. daniels family joined in. "i was completely surprised. it's neat to see my family be a part of it and the kids, it's all about the kids." elissa johnsrud nominated mrs. daniels because her good influence over her students goes beyond books and science experiments. "gave the kids a project this year called genius hour and do something to make themselves better, their community, or their world and the ideas the kids came up with and she helped facilitate were just amazing." helping students reach their dreams is what led daniels to become an educator. "i really just wanted to make a difference." she says teaching is all about building personal connections with her class. "i love that i get to see smiles on kids faces, i get to help kids problem solve and think about how they're going to learn and enjoy learning and get them excited about their future."0 with this week's golden apple award in chatfield, annalise johnson, kimt news 3. congratulatio ns mrs. daniels. if you want to nominate your teacher, head to kimt dot com and click on "golden apple" under