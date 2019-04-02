Speech to Text for One year out from Census Day 2020

next year... the 20á20 census day will be taking place. it's an important tally... one that will decide representation and how more than 800ábillion dollars in federal funding will be divied out. kimt news three's calyn thompson is taking a closer look at preparations in olmsted county.xxx the census not only affects the state of minnesota, but all communities in olmsted county á including right here in rochester. that's why a local effort is kicking off today to make sure (everyone is accounted for. "most people don't realize that how much of local government and state government planning is based on census data." the nationwide tally has an effect on both representation and funding. the more people counted á the more money you get. each person counted translates to 15áhundred dollars a year. "so imagine what those resources mean to community. the things that they help us with á education, and human services." dee sabol is the executive director of the diversity council. she says fear and misunderstandi ng too often prevent people from participating in the census. "it's critically important that we help individuals in our marginalized and minority communities understand that census data are protected and that those data inform all of the services that we receive and our representation ." when everyone's counted... everyone benefits á especially those who utilize services. "it's estimated that there's 34,000 somali counted. but everybody knows it's more than that. it's almost 100,000 right now. and that means we're losing a lot of resources." one key change could improve census participation. for the first time next year á you're able to complete the survey online. reporting in rochester, calyn thompson, kimt news 3.///