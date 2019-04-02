Speech to Text for Project Legacy seeks funding to expand mental health services

area looking to provide youth of color support through life's challenges... and that includes dealing with mental health issues. project legacy-1 lowerthird2line:project legacy push for mental health services rochester, mn there's two proposed bills that would allow funding for the expansion of services at project legacy. co-founder of the organzition john edmonds says there are not a lot of resources for young people struggling with their mental health. he says most youth of color aren't able to afford proper mental health treatment... so funding from the state is critital to help those in need.xxx project legacy-1 lowerthird2line:john edmonds co-founder, project legacy many need some extra help, counsleing and mentorship that kind of thing in order to be able to resolve a lot of those issues. if the two bills are approved by the state legislature - project legacy would be one of 34 different projects that could receive part of the 25- million dollars that would be ear-marked to expand mental health services across the state.