Speech to Text for Another delay in the River City Renaissance Project

river city ren timeline-stngr-2 residents of mason city are no strangers to delays when it comes to the river city renaissance project. the multi- million dollar project looks to bring a hotel, conference center, museum, multi-purpose arena and a skywalk to downtown mason city. city leaders say they wanted to have a development agreement with gatehouse capital - the developers of the hotel - in front of the city council by the end of march.... but that didn't happen. today k-i-m-t news three's brian tabick is learning why that paperwork hasn't been completed yet. he joins us now live - brian what can you tell us?xxx river city ren timeline-lintro-3 city administrator aaron burnett says they are still working with gatehouse to draw up the best possible plans for the hotel, conference center skywalk and museum much of which would be built here. brian live-lintro-2 gatehouse is still doing what they can preapring for the project by doing preconstructio n work--but changes to the plans and ironing out details are causing the delay.xxx river city ren timeline-mpkg-1 lowerthird2line:development agreement delayed mason city, ia city administrater aaron burnett says when they started the development agreement process with gatehouse for the second time--they used the original agreement as an outline. but changes have been made to the plan--the convention center has been moved to the hotel and they need to address how they will construct the skywalk as it's positioned to be built over a state highway. he says they might not have the paperwork ready to bring to the council - but this shouldn't have a major impact on the completion date just yet. river city ren timeline-mpkg-3 a day that we lose here on the development agreement i don't believe is a direct correlation did he like it added to the back and add it to the delay that's what i mean by day for day as far as for delays on the project / brian live-ltag-2 today - i'm also looking into how this delay compares to the delays the project went through under the previous developer - g-8 development. amy - i'll bring you that story tonight on kimt news 3 at six. live in mason city brian tabick k-i-m-t news three. / thank you brian. burnett says they do hope to have a development agreement in the council's hands by the second council meeting this month. the city will also be updating the iowa economic development authority this month on the project's progress. / a local