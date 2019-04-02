Clear
Chatfield divided on county tobacco ordinance

Because only half of the town is in Olmsted County, there are some concerns about if an ordinance raising the minimum age to purchase tobacco will be effective.

Posted: Apr. 2, 2019 5:31 PM
Updated: Apr. 2, 2019 5:31 PM
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

ordinance change is sparking another question... will people under the age of 21 drive to other neighboring counties to get their tobacco fix? kimt news 3's annalise johnson is finding out... as she visits a community that is literally divided on the issue.xxx school budget issues-mpkgll-1 lowerthird2line:annalise johnson ajohnson@kimt.com chatfield is a community divided. while the north side of town is in olmsted county, the downtown and south side is in fillmore county tobacco 21 sidebar-mpkgll-4 while buying tobacco will soon be illegal for people in olmsted county under the age of 21 - getting their hands on it in chatfield is as easy as driving down the road to fillmore county. tom keefe lives in fillmore county... tobacco 21 sidebar-mpkgll-6 he thinks while there may be some loopholes for olmsted county teens to get tobacco - the tobacco 21 ordinance is a step in the right direction. tobacco 21 sidebar-mpkgll-3 "if fillmore doesn't adopt it, some people go south to fillmore county but i think overall it's a first step and maybe other counties will adopt it" tobacco 21 sidebar-mpkgll-5 according to the minnesota department of health, in 2016, more than 26 percent of 11th graders in fillmore county used tobacco products. in chatfield annalise johnson kimt news 3. / we reached out to the fillmore county coordinator and director of nursing to see if there's any conversation about raising the tobacco age to 21 in the county. we have yet to hear back. the rushford city council is in an ongoing conversation about updating the city's ordinance.
