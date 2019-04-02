Speech to Text for Olmsted County increase age to purchase tobacco

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

coverage - as communities across our viewing area take steps to combat youth smoking. xxx it's a story we continue to follow... as cities and counties across our area raising the minimum age to purchase tobacco from 18 to 21. today...the olmsted county board of commissioners held a public meeting where they weighed in on raising the age. k-i-m-t news three's jeremiah wilcox joins us live outside of city hall where the decision was made...jeremiah? xxx tobacco 21 latest-lintro-3 that's right i'm here at the olmsted county government center - where county commissioners voted to pass the ordinance... tobacco 21 latest-lintro-2 i'm told it was passed after a number of community members came here to voice their concerns. now people under the age of 21 will have a harder time here in olmsted county if they want to buy tobacco.xxx tobacco 21 latest-pkg-1 tobacco 21 latest-pkg-3 nat: passes 4 to 3 clapping vo:it's a push community members say will save lives. the olmsted county board of commissioners approved the tobacco 21 ordiance that will raise the age to purchase tobacco products from 18 to 21. community members filled the board's chambers in support of the new ordiance. sot: there's a preception that vaping is ok. vo:thomas kingsley is a physician at mayo clinic and a part of the zumbro valley health legislative committee. he says young adults don't understand the health impacts of vaping e- cigeratte products. tobacco 21 latest-pkg-4 sot: early nicotine use leads to smoking and tobacco use and we all know how bad tobacco is. tobacco 21 latest-pkg-10 reporter: this is a flash drive...most vapping devices look like this...and can fit in your backpack. tobacco 21 latest-pkg-11 rochester superintendent micheal munoz spoke agrees... saying he has seen an increase in vaping in rochester's high schools. tobacco 21 latest-pkg-6 sot: this year up to up till march 22nd we had 165 referrals and 130 of those we out of school suspensions and majority of those were vaping. tobacco 21 latest-pkg-7 vo:that's something high school senior tanner mechura has to deal with. tobacco 21 latest-pkg-9 sot: throughout highschool you see all the people vaping in their cars as they're driving around the parking lot. tobacco 21 latest-pkg-8 vo: today... he spoke to the commissioners about what it is like to see the impact tobacco has on a person's life. sot: i lost my grandmother to lung cancer a few years ago she always had a oxygen tank with her the last few years of her life. smoking not only took her life and money but it also caused my family stress and saddness. vo:it's a decision people in the community say will deter teens from the dangerous addictive habit. / tobacco 21 latest-ltag-2 olmsted county joins 30 other minnesota communities in raising the minimum age to purchase tobacco to 21. reporting live in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3. thank you jeremiah. this new ordiance goes into effect july 1st. last night - the austin city council also voted to increase the legal age to purchase tobacco to 21. that ordinance will go into effect much sooner.... on april 14th. /