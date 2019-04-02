Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Supporting sexual assault survivors

Rochester college students participate in National Day of Action.

Posted: Apr. 2, 2019 4:46 PM
Updated: Apr. 2, 2019 4:46 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

Speech to Text for Supporting sexual assault survivors

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the numbers are alarming. in the united states...one in three women and one in six men will experience some form of sexual violence in their lifetime. that's according to the national sexual violence resource center. april is sexual assault awareness month. day of action-vo-1 day of action-vo-2 and today is national day of action. so students at university of minnesota rochester are painting their hands teal... and putting their handprints on a poster. it's to show support for sexual assault survivors and prevention efforts.xxx day of action-sot-1 day of action-sot-2 you don't have to tell anyone your story, it's just putting your handprint there to show others that you're there for them, you're supporting them. day of action-sot-3 north iowa is also participating in sexual assault awareness month with 'cup of prevention.' the dates are on your screen. you can enjoy a free cup of coffee while meeting your cerro gordo sexual assault response team. they're being held at cabin coffee's in mason city and clear lake.
Mason City
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 50°
Albert Lea
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 42°
Austin
Broken Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 41°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 50°
Rochester
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 36°
Tracking a scattered forecast - clouds, rain, mix, and rising temps.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Project Legacy seeks funding to expand mental health services

Image

Another delay in the River City Renaissance Project

Image

Chatfield divided on county tobacco ordinance

Image

Olmsted County increase age to purchase tobacco

Image

Supporting sexual assault survivors

Image

Austin hotel proposal

Image

Walking audits give students chance to have their say

Image

Tracking Rain Chances and Warmer Temperatures

Image

Matthew Hurt wins Minnesota AP Player of the Year

Image

Schaeffer Academy baseball prepares for upcoming season

Community Events