Speech to Text for Supporting sexual assault survivors

the numbers are alarming. in the united states...one in three women and one in six men will experience some form of sexual violence in their lifetime. that's according to the national sexual violence resource center. april is sexual assault awareness month. day of action-vo-1 day of action-vo-2 and today is national day of action. so students at university of minnesota rochester are painting their hands teal... and putting their handprints on a poster. it's to show support for sexual assault survivors and prevention efforts.xxx day of action-sot-1 day of action-sot-2 you don't have to tell anyone your story, it's just putting your handprint there to show others that you're there for them, you're supporting them. day of action-sot-3 north iowa is also participating in sexual assault awareness month with 'cup of prevention.' the dates are on your screen. you can enjoy a free cup of coffee while meeting your cerro gordo sexual assault response team. they're being held at cabin coffee's in mason city and clear lake.