Speech to Text for Austin hotel proposal

it's a story we've been following for months now. a proposal to build a new hotel in the heart of austin. today...the development group is presenting their plans to the mower county board of commissioners. kimt news three's maleeha kamal was at the meeting. she joins us now live in austin with the latest...maleeh a?xxx new hotel proposal-lintro-2 a mower county development spokesman says they presented their plans to the county to give them a better understand of the project and to get feedback. county commissioners had a bunch of question and some concerns about this potential project. but folks i spoke to in town are already on board.xxx new hotel proposal-mpkg-1 new hotel proposal-mpkg-2 darwin sellers has lived in austin all of his life and has seen business come and go. he says the multi purpose hotel is right on point with the revitalization of the business district. new hotel proposal-mpkg-3 "we've seen a lot change in the last few years. we've seen some major stores such as target leave and also shopko leave so anything that brings back jobs or increases the amount of jobs in the community is helpful." / new hotel proposal-ltag-2 the development group plans on meeting with city at the end of this month. reporting live in austin maleeha kamal kimt news three. / thank you maleeha. the project currently has nine investors. and it's expected to cost about six and a half million dollars. /