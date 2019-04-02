Speech to Text for Walking audits give students chance to have their say

today. students in north iowa are participating in an effort to improve safety around their school. students from a government class at newman catholic high school took part in a series of walking audits with mason city and the cerro gordo county department of public health. the goal is to show what spots the city could improve when it comes to walkability and safety. blake pang was one of the students out for a walk today... and says it's an eye opening "normally because i drive to school, so i don't really notice all that's really wrong with it, but when you really get outside and walk and try to go on the trails, it's really difficult actually." students will present recommendatio ns to the city council.///