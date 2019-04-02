Speech to Text for Tracking Rain Chances and Warmer Temperatures

3 meteorologist brandon libby for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall((( rain and snow is moving through early this morning. while it is heavy in spots and reducing visibility, it has struggled to stick to the ground initially thanks to warm air and road temperatures. the disturbance will likely be pushed out before the morning commute but with wet roads and falling temps, we could still see some refreezing and minor accumulations. use caution on the morning commute. quickly the clouds will clear leading to sunny skies today with highs in the low 50's. a cluster of isolated showers will likely swing through this evening allowing for some extra rain between 7 pm and 10 pm, becoming clear after that. i'm not going to lie, the forecast is not looking as nice as it once was. clouds will be on the increase wednesday with scattered showers arriving in the afternoon for north iowa. we may see a bit of a wintry mix wednesday night before light isolated rain showers move through both minnesota and iowa for thursday. highs will only be in the middle to upper 40's with lows in the lower 30's. friday is looking mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 50's. this weekend is looking more cloudy and rainy than before with highs dropped to the lower 60's. cooler air may move in for next week. today: becoming sunny/evening isolated showers. highs: near 50. winds: west at 10 to 20 mph. tonight: showers end before midnight/mostl y clear. lows: lower 30s. winds: northwest becoming south at 3 to 6 mph. wednesday: increasing clouds/scatter ed pm showers across north iowa. highs: upper 40's. thanks brandon