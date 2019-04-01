Clear
Matthew Hurt wins Minnesota AP Player of the Year

Another honor for the five star recruit

to beat before." arguably the greatest player in the history of the med city has earned another honor. a mcdonald's all american, minnesota gaterade national player of the year and now youadd minnesota ap player of the year to the list for matthew hurt. the senior has put up video game numbers this season, averaging 37 points and 12 rebounds per game.. hurt will announce his college decision in a few weeks with kentucky, duke, kansas and north carolina possible desitnaitons.
