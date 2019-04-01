Speech to Text for Schaeffer Academy baseball prepares for upcoming season

other teams in the area weren't able to have their opening day today. schaeffer academy's field wasn't in the best condition but they were finally able to play outside and get their swings in. the lions finished the season 8á4 last year, second in the southeast conference. the team lost some key pieces for last season's squad and have a young team heading into the campaign. even with some key talent gone, they're excited for the new year. "i think they're chomping at the bit, they've been waiting a while. there's only so many things you can do so much in a gym like most of the coaches are in southern minnesota. but yeah they're really excited to be outside and kinda get after it." "some of the teams we ended up beating last year we hadn't beaten them in the past couple of years so i think that was really important in us going into these kind of games where we were able to beat some of the teams we weren't