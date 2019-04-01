Clear
Maintaining green space in Rochester

As the community continues to grow leaders are making sure green space is kept in the Med City.

Posted: Apr. 1, 2019 10:43 PM
Updated: Apr. 1, 2019 10:43 PM
Posted By: Katie Lange

Speech to Text for Maintaining green space in Rochester

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

is growing... and with more concrete and highárises in the future.... some leaders want to make sure there's room for greenery á too. today á the committee for urban design and environment is asking for 40á thousand dolars from the city to complete an assessment to manage trees the city already has. research backs preserving community trees since it creates healthy soil..improves human health and improves community engagement. talk to outdoor enthusiasts and they'll tell you trees and happiness go hand in hand..xxx "having trees and having outdoor nature to walk in is actually... it's a natural dopamine. it's a very scientific reason. it actually helps with our health." another topic of interest today... emerald ash borer. a disease that infects ash trees. the committee deliberated whether to treat all trees in a public or private
