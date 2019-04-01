Speech to Text for Human library

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

what's the best way to get to know someone? good oldá fashioned conversation. that's what residents in rochester were participating in tonight as part of the human library. members of the community sat down with human "books" á people from all walks of life to learn their stories. kimt news 3's isabella basco sat down with some books and has some excerpts to share. isabella.... ? katie and george... one thing we all share as people is trying to find our way in a world that isn't always kind á or understanding. tonight áá the rochester community shared their experiences on what it means to be human. these are the sounds of conversations shared in an intimate setting. oneáonáone á these human books are making their words resonate with people eager to listen to stories of perseverance and survival... like sara biorn's. "i was 34 years old when i had the stroke." and the effects were devastating. "what affected me the most was my ability to not speak." now á vocalizing her recovery process has been therapeutic for this woman of wisdom. "i hope that my story gives others the ambition and the hope to get through whatever they need to get through." kimberly edson helped coordinate the human library and says conversations in these kinds of settings are how people can foster empathy with each other. "once you walk a mile in another person's shoes, it's much easier to understand a little bit about where they are coming from." changing the world á one book á one story á one step at a time. as for sara biorn's recovery... she's now seeing a massage therapist who is helping work on her right hand. live in downtown rochester, isabella basco, kimt news 3. thank you, isabella. fourteen human books shared their stories today. students in north iowa are participating in an effort to improve safety around their school. students from a government class at newman catholic high school took part in a series of walking audits with mason city and the cerro gordo county department of public health. the goal is to show what spots the city could improve when it comes to walkability and safety. blake pang was one of the students out for a walk today... and says it's an eye opening "normally because i drive to school, so i don't really notice all that's really wrong with it, but when you really get outside and walk and try to go on the trails, it's really difficult actually." students will present recommendatio ns to the city council./// they've dribbled á jumped