Speech to Text for Highlights: KM baseball downs Goodhue on Opening Day

is finally here. opening day for kasson mantorville as they host goodhue. devin knudson on the mound for the komets. wildcats have two runners on but the southpaw punches the batter out to get out of the jam. goodhue strikes first, bases loaded and they're going to ground into the double play but lucas schumaker will score, they lead two to nothing. two on for km hunter bradford grounds it through the hole into right field, both runners come around the score. the two run single puts the komets ahead they would win 8 to 4 to open up their season.