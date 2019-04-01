Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Harlem Globetrotters raise money for local nonprofit

The Globetrotters made a stop in Mason City to help raise funds for a local cause.

Posted: Apr. 1, 2019 10:41 PM
Updated: Apr. 1, 2019 10:41 PM
Posted By: Katie Lange

Speech to Text for Harlem Globetrotters raise money for local nonprofit

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

basketball fun and trickery are what the harlem globe trottters are all about.. but the money they raise at their shows goes toward helping out nonprofits in the area. according to the north iowa youth center more than 17á hundred trotter tickets were soldááá and nobody was disappointed. interacting with the crowdáá showing them how to spin a basketball... all while raising nearly 20áthousand dollars fo it benefits for the kids. they have programs, after school programs or mentoring into during programs more games inside for the kids to get back to her young kids for memberships so we don't have to turn away any kids who can't afford it. this is the fourth time the globetrotters have been to mason city to benefit
Mason City
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 28°
Albert Lea
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Austin
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 33°
Charles City
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
Rochester
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 28°
It's not an April Fools' joke..tracking snow tonight.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

American Dream

Image

Matthew Hurt wins Minnesota AP Player of the Year

Image

Schaeffer Academy baseball prepares for upcoming season

Image

Maintaining green space in Rochester

Image

Human library

Image

Highlights: KM baseball downs Goodhue on Opening Day

Image

Harlem Globetrotters raise money for local nonprofit

Image

Fusion opens in downtown Rochester

Image

21 and up ordinance

Image

School to pay back thousands

Community Events