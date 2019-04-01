Speech to Text for Harlem Globetrotters raise money for local nonprofit

basketball fun and trickery are what the harlem globe trottters are all about.. but the money they raise at their shows goes toward helping out nonprofits in the area. according to the north iowa youth center more than 17á hundred trotter tickets were soldááá and nobody was disappointed. interacting with the crowdáá showing them how to spin a basketball... all while raising nearly 20áthousand dollars fo it benefits for the kids. they have programs, after school programs or mentoring into during programs more games inside for the kids to get back to her young kids for memberships so we don't have to turn away any kids who can't afford it. this is the fourth time the globetrotters have been to mason city to benefit