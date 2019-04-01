Speech to Text for Fusion opens in downtown Rochester

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a new restaurant opening in rochester is bringing more culture to the community. and it's all thanks to one man's dreams and hard work coming true. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan joins us live now in front of the new sushi bar, fuji... brooke? katie, george, you may have heard ofáor rather eaten at ichi tokyo, well now the same owner is opening up fuji right here downtown... but the real story here is that of an american dream that is now a reality.xxx yong hao liu moved to minnesota in his 20's, looking for new opportunities. "there was this opportunity to look at in rochester, hey there isn't a lot of chinese restaraunt here, so even without an education background he felt like there was something that he could build upon and start a business for his family and since then it's been growing." liu moved here with nothing, first working at a local restaurant before opening up his own... china one. from there, he opened up the well known ichi tokyo north and then southáand now, fujiáright in the heart of rochester. he tells me he's living the (true american dream "if you do what's needed and what's right, the dreams come true. you can achieve the american dream by working hard and he felt things were very fair in society in general to help you do what you want to accomplish so that's why he felt motivated to open up his business here in rochester." and he's excited to continue serving the constantly growing rochester community. "he saw an opportunity to provide something like this for the downtown area for the business, the locals, the families, to provide a different type of environment for wonderful food." today was the soft opening of the restauraunt, the grand opening will be tomorrow. reporting live in rochester brooke mckivergan kimt news 3./// thank you brooke. and don't worry, the owner tells us ichi tokyo isn't going anywhere. they have locations in both north and south rochester./// the mason city school