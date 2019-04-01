Speech to Text for 21 and up ordinance

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

over 19 percent of high schoolers reported using eácigarettes in the 20á17 minnesota youth tobacco survey. now, rochester is doing its part to be sure our youth don't become part of that statistic. tonight the rochester city council is showing their approval by voting to support the olmsted county board of commissioners change to raise the tobacco age in olmsted county from 18 to 21. 75á percent of smokers who are 15 to 17á yearsáold report getting their tobacco from social sources. younger students have connections to students who are (18 á but they're less likely to know someone who is (21. the age jump would create a barrier to getting ahold of tobacco products á according to the olmsted county public health "i think we have to stop. i'm actually a smoker and i think that's really bad for our body and our health." there is a public hearing tomorrow where you can give your input before a final decision is made. it will be at 9áaám at the government center./// rochester is growing...