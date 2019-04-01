Speech to Text for School to pay back thousands

north and south rochester./// the mason city school board tonight made sweeping moves to makeup for past underpayments to teachersáá refund the clear lake school district and foot the bill for the audit that revealed those problems. the moves come after a state auditor's investigation uncovered more than two million dollars in misspent funds concluding roughly two years ago. the funds were misspent during a time when mason city and clear lake shared a single superintendent if it's not documented that it didn't happen and so without the clear documentation and they had to legally what they needed to do and in their audit found that these patrons are employees were underpaid what remains unclear tonight is whether the board will seek reimbursement from employees who were overpaid during the extended period of misspent funds.///