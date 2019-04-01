Speech to Text for Tracking Rain Becoming Snow/Mix Overnight

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

us... sara á we've been talking about rain showers with these warmer temperatures... but could you be tracking snow? it's no joke, a wintry mix is on track for us overnight as temperatures will be slipping right back near freezing with clouds staying strong through the evening hours. accumulation of rain/snow looks to stay minor but could have an impact on your tuesday morning commute due to the timing of the precip and cooler start to the day. refreezing becomes a threat during the morning hours, but with temps set to return to the 50s under gradually clearing skies, any accumulation will not be sticking around for too long. southern minnesota will see a few isolated rain showers tuesday afternoon. a midáweek system will push south and we will stay mostly dry for wednesday and thursday with highs in the upper 40's. friday will start a very nice warm up with highs returning to the middle 50's under increasingly cloudy skies. southern winds will return to the area bringing highs to the middle 60s for the weekend (70's not out of the question!). rain chances will follow the warm air starting saturday afternoon/eve ning and lasting through monday morning. an above average stretch looks to stick around for the next work week! tonight: rain & snow mix likely/cloudy. lows: lower 30s. winds: west northwest at 4 to 8 mph. tuesday: gradual clearing/breez y. highs: lower 50s. winds: west at 5 to 20 mph. gusts near 30 mph. tuesday night: partly to mostly cloudy/isolate