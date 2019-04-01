Speech to Text for Sharing the Gift of Life

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the missed it's a startling statistic... approximately 114áthousand people are waiting for a lifeásaving transplant nationwide... that's according to donate life america. april á is national donate life month. that designation is aimed at increasing awareness. kimt news 3's alex jirgens has the story of a north iowa man who received the gift of life from a friend.xxx april is donate life month across the uás, prompting this afternoon ceremony at the floyd county medical center. marilyn and ronald venz came to share their kidney transplant story. "first we went to the doctor in mason city, and the kidney doctor told him he only had 23 percent of his total kidney functioning." ronald didn't want to do dialysis. and his kidney function was becoming perilously poor. a donated cadaver kidney would almost assuredly mean waiting. "they put him on the list at mayo clinic in rochester to receive a kidney from a deceased donor. they said it would take 3á5 years." doctors tried to find that perfect match á from marilyn to their pastor. turns out, his best friend john was an ideal match. john stepped up... and the surgery was set for february 20th... ron's birthday. it was a success. "they changed his life and they gave him the best gift of all. the chance of a good life and a kidney donation that changed our world." kim isakson is logan luft's aunt. logan was 15 years old when he passed away. the boy had expressed interest in becoming an organ donor before his untimely death... and is the inspiration for logan's law. isakson believes designating yourself as an organ donor is importantáááá but also making your wishes known to one and all. "it's so important to make sure your family knows your wishes. so when that phone call might come, because it's quite a shock when that phone call comes, that they know what you would like to do." as for ronald á "i feel great. couldn't ask for a better friend." according to the iowa donor network, there are 600 people waiting for organ donations right now in iowa./// the