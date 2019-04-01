Speech to Text for Rochester Schools Looking to the Future

it's impossible to look at rochester's skyline and not see cranes and new infastructure. the continued growth is also impacting schools... and now the rochester school district is planning for the future. kimt news 3's jeremiah wilcox has the latest. i'm here at gage elementary where this is one of the many schools at capacity... but i talked to the schools to see what they're doing to tackle the issue. to solve the overcrowding problem... rochester public schools is holding a bond refrendum this fall. leaving the future of the district up to the residents. raquel flores is a parent á and former educator... she says from her experience students can't learn if classrooms are overá crowded. when you have to many kids in one classroom it takes away from the experience from oneáoná one teaching. a recent study conducted by cooperative strategies says enrollment is projected to increase by more than oneá thousand students within the next 5 years. meaning more seats are needed in the classrooms. parents... like siriáchand khalsa (chaná callása) say he's glad the district is looking ahead. i'm all about planning versus having to fix things after the fact. that means expansion, new security mointoring systems... all will depend on a vote yes... november 5th. reporting in rochester jeremiah