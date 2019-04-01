Clear
Police shortage

What's causing less people to sign up for a career in uniform?

Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

we depend on them to keep our communities safe. but the austin police department is struggling to retain and hire staff. the agency is seeing a decrease in applicants. chief david mckichan (mcá keeákan) says there are two open positions right now. and that's because of a variety of factors including competitive pay. larger departments... particularly those in bigger metro areas... will often pay more. and another factor... is the education requirements.x "in minnesota there are some educational requirements that must be met, meaning you must go to school beyond high school in order to enter our career profession." the police department has hired a consulting firm to look into this issue... and come up with solutions./// they're often the first to the scene in an emergency...
