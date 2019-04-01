Speech to Text for Staying safe in a rideshare

setup-vo-3 family - friends - and a college community are remembering one of their own - after police announced her death over the weekend.xxx uber setup-vo-1 uber setup-vo-2 she had a personality and a presence that lit up the room every time she entered authorities say 21 year-old samantha josephson was kidnapped and murdered in columbia - south carolina - after getting into a car she mistook for an uber. / / and as kimt news 3's calyn thompson is finding out - it could happen to anyone - anywhere. she joins us live now with how you can better protect yourself when requesting a ride share.xxx school expansion-lintro-2 amy - think of downtown rochester on any weekend. a ride home is just a few clicks away... but making sure you get in the right ride can be a life or death move.xxx uber etiquette-pkg-1 uber etiquette-pkg-3 words like uber and lyft are buzz words on college campuses everywhere. uber etiquette-pkg-5 i've seen people like go like 'oh are you my uber?' and then people like some scary people will be like 'yeah, yeah i am.' i guess like if you're just like kinda in a rush and you're not thinking like 'oh that car kinda looks like what it says on the app' yeah lowerthird2line:ride share safety kimt news 3 and that's exactly what happened to 21- year-old samantha josephson... police say early friday morning she got into a car she thought was her uber ride. hunters found her body later that day in a wooded area. the next day... they arrested suspect 24- year-old nathaniel rowland. nat: the passenger needs to be more vigilant. jeremy kittleson drives for both uber and lyft... and has seen first-hand the dangers of getting in the wrong vehicle. uber etiquette-pkg-4 i was yelling that's not an uber, you gotta get out of that car and get in my car. and then the whole way, she was a very inebriated college student and going up to the u of m. she thanked me the whole way 'oh you saved my life.' i'm like 'well i don't think it was quite that dramatic but yeah, i mean yeah i stopped him from taking you ya know.' he might've been an uber, he may not have been an uber. he might just been sitting in front of the bar, maybe waiting for that opportunity. i don't know, you don't know this day in age. uber etiquette-pkg-7 he says it happens more than you think. when requesting a ride... there are three things you can look for to verify... the license plate - the description of the car - and the name of your driver. you get a lot of people who are doing double takes, they'll like look at the car, and then they'll look at the license plate. and then 'oh okay, that's it' and then they'll get in. / school expansion-ltag-2 one common mistake is asking "are you here for calyn?" anyone can answer yes to that... whether they know your name or not. since your driver should have your name... you can instead ask "who are you here for?" and then they can respond with who they're picking up. reporting live in rochester, calyn thompson, kimt news 3. / thanks calyn. some ride share apps now have built in 9-1-1 assistance. you can also share your ride and location with someone by adjusting your settings. / a move from united healthcare means 400- thousand people